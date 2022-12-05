Mattison rushed the ball three times for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets. He added two receptions for four yards.

Mattison continued to operate strictly as the backup to Dalvin Cook. However, he managed to make an impact with his limited opportunity by ripping off a 14-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Though Mattison is capable of making big plays, he has earned fewer than three carries in five consecutive games -- making him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.