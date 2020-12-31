Mattison (concussion) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Mattison maintained his same level of activity from Wednesday, suggesting he didn't make any further advancements through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. With a return to full activity Friday along with clearance from an independent neurologist, Mattison would still be able to put himself on a path to suit up for Sunday's season finale versus the Lions. If active for the contest, Mattison would likely be thrust into a lead role out of the backfield with star tailback Dalvin Cook (personal) having already been ruled out for the contest.
