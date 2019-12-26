Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Remains limited in practice
Mattison (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Both Mattison and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) had their reps capped in the Vikings' first traditional practice of the week (the team held a walk-through session Christmas Day), but neither running back is certain to be available Sunday against the Bears. With the Vikings locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs regardless of how any Week 17 game plays out, there's reason to think the team may use caution with both banged-up backs and withhold them from action. The Vikings will provide a final update on Mattison's status for the regular-season finale shortly after Friday's practice.
