Play

Mattison (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Both Mattison and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) had their reps capped in the Vikings' first traditional practice of the week (the team held a walk-through session Christmas Day), but neither running back is certain to be available Sunday against the Bears. With the Vikings locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs regardless of how any Week 17 game plays out, there's reason to think the team may use caution with both banged-up backs and withhold them from action. The Vikings will provide a final update on Mattison's status for the regular-season finale shortly after Friday's practice.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends