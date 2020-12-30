Mattison (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Mattison's return to practice coincides with news that Dalvin Cook won't be able to play Week 17 as he tends to a personal matter. Of course, Mattison will have to work his way through and clear the NFL's concussion protocol, but if he does he's slated to lead the Vikings backfield Sunday in Detroit. Aside from Mattison, Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone are Minnesota's remaining healthy and available running backs.
