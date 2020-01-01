Play

Mattison (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.

Dalvin Cook (shoulder) also logged a full session Wednesday, which sets the stage for him to head the Vikings' backfield in Sunday's playoff opener against the Saints, while Mattison works in a change-of-pace/complementary role.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories