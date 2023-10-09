Mattison carried the ball eight times for 26 yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Kansas City.

The Vikings' running game had no success on the day -- Cam Akers managed only 15 rushing yards on five carries -- but Mattison's nine-yard TD catch on a screen pass from Kirk Cousins early in the fourth quarter brought Minnesota within a score. The fifth-year RB then dropped another potential touchdown on the team's next possession, however. Mattison is still looking for his first rushing touchdown of the year to go with his two receiving TDs, but he appears to be drifting into a timeshare with Akers heading into a Week 6 clash with the Bears.