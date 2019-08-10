Mattison carried nine times for 30 yards and turned his lone target into a one-yard touchdown during Friday's 34-25 preseason win over the Saints.

Mattison led the team in carries, and although he averaged a pedestrian 3.3 yards per tote, he made a splash with a one-yard touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins on the opening drive. This was an encouraging debut for Mattison, who has already earned the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Dalvin Cook. If he shows he can produce more efficiently with his carries, the rookie could make a case for a larger role when the regular season starts, which would allow the team to spell Cook a bit more often.