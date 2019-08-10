Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Scores short touchdown
Mattison carried nine times for 30 yards and turned his lone target into a one-yard touchdown during Friday's 34-25 preseason win over the Saints.
Mattison led the team in carries, and although he averaged a pedestrian 3.3 yards per tote, he made a splash with a one-yard touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins on the opening drive. This was an encouraging debut for Mattison, who has already earned the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Dalvin Cook. If he shows he can produce more efficiently with his carries, the rookie could make a case for a larger role when the regular season starts, which would allow the team to spell Cook a bit more often.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...