Mattison registered 17 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries during Sunday's 31-23 win against the Texans.

Dalvin Cook momentarily exited the game with an apparent injury at the 11:27 mark of the fourth quarter, as Mattison stepped into a red-zone opportunity and delivered a four-yard TD run to provide Minnesota with a two-possession lead. Cook was able to quickly return to the contest, limiting Mattison to three more carries and six rushing yards the rest of the way. Mattison will remain the Vikings' clear No. 2 option at running back as the team transitions into a Week 5 matchup against Seattle's top-five rush defense.