Mattison rushed five times for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 34-26 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The accomplished backup made excellent use of his scant opportunity, ripping off a 15-yard gain on one of his five carries and contributing a seven-yard touchdown run on another tote. Mattison's score was his second on the ground this season, and the five touches on the ground were a welcome sight after he'd logged a season-low one against the Dolphins back in Week 6 prior to the bye.