Mattison rushed 10 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Bears.

Mattison's season-best performance included a pair of one-yard touchdowns. With Minnesota opting to rest its starters during the second half, Mattison filled Dalvin Cook's lead tailback role to begin the third quarter. Once the Vikings take the field in the playoffs, however, Mattison should return to his usual backup job.