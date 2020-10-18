Mattison registered 26 rushing yards on 10 carries, also catching one of two targets for four receiving yards during Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Falcons.

Game script worked against Mattison heavily in this one, with the Vikings falling into a 20-0 deficit by the halftime break. The 22-year-old back got out to a hot start with seven yards on his first rush attempt of the day, but his other seven first-half carries yielded a total of only 19 yards. Mattison was explosive in relief of Dalvin Cook (groin) last Sunday night against the Seahawks, gaining 136 scrimmage yards on 23 touches while posting a 5.6 yards-per-carry average. His fantasy utility may be diminished in the near future, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Cook has an extremely strong chance to return following Minnesota's Week 7 bye.