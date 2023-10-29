Mattison carried the ball 16 times for 31 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers.
While his 17 touches topped Cam Akers' 10, it was the latter who punched in a six-yard TD late in the first quarter. Even if Mattison maintains his top spot in the Minnesota backfield, the upside of the whole offense suddenly looks a lot more questionable with Kirk Cousins having potentially suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Sunday. Mattison and Akers could be working with rookie QB Jalen Hall instead in Week 9 against the Falcons.
