Mattison (concussion) missed practice Wednesday.
After sitting out two games due to an appendectomy, Mattison logged six snaps on offense and eight more on special teams in the Week 15 loss to the Bears, finishing with two touches for 15 yards from scrimmage. In the course of that contest, Mattison suffered a concussion, so he's now subject to the NFL's protocol for head injuries before he can suit up again. Because the Vikings are operating on a short week with a Friday matchup with the Saints on tap, Mattison seems unlikely to play Week 16, especially with no practice reps yet under his belt.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Sustains concussion in Week 15•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: To return against Bears•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Could return Sunday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Officially limited Thursday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Present for practice•