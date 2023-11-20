Mattison rushed 18 times for 81 yards and brought in his only target for minus-1 yard in the Vikings' 21-20 loss to the Broncos on Sunday night. He also lost a fumble.

Mattison got off to a hot start before his efficiency waned some late, but he still finished with his highest rushing yardage total since Week 4. The fifth-year pro's fumble was also costly, as it came on the Broncos' 35-yard line and led to a Denver field goal. On the brighter side, Mattison made a remarkably quick recovery from his Week 10 concussion to suit up Sunday night and outpaced backfield mate Ty Chandler by eight carries, seemingly keeping his hold on the No. 1 running back job secure heading into a Week 12 home matchup against the Bears on Monday night, Nov. 27.