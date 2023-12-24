Mattison had two carries for minus-1 yard during Sunday's 30-24 defeat to the Lions.

In a game in which the Vikings were in catch-up mode from the outset, the offense led by quarterback Nick Mullens leaned toward the air and not the ground, resulting in 36 pass attempts and just 11 rushes. Fellow running back Ty Chandler handled eight of those carries, and the only member of the backfield to receive a target was FB C.J. Ham, despite WR Jordan Addison (ankle) and TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) leaving the contest with injuries. According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, there was an expectation that Mattison would be the second RB behind Chandler in the former's return from a one-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, and Mattison's upcoming activity level during Week 17 prep may give a sense of how much work he'll be able to handle Sunday, Dec. 31 against the Packers.