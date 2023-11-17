Mattison (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Denver.

Mattison departed the Vikings' Week 10 win against the Saints due to a concussion, and after sitting out Wednesday's session and returning as a limited practice participant one day later, he has a chance to miss no games as a result. Coach Kevin O'Connell even told Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Mattison likely will gain clearance from an independent neurologist Friday, but that has yet to come to pass. Assuming he's able to suit up this weekend, Mattison should be good for his typical 15.4 touches per game.