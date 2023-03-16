The Vikings and Mattison agreed to terms on a two-year contract Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Mattison has played second fiddle to fellow running back Dalvin Cook for his entire four-year career, but the former has had a handful of chances to shine, starting six of his 59 appearances. Overall, Mattison has averaged just 4.1 yards per carry and scored 14 touchdowns, but he's also reeled in 70 of 84 targets for 526 yards, good for an 83.3 percent catch rate. There have been rumblings this offseason that the Vikings may be willing to part ways with Cook, so Mattison could benefit in 2023 if the structure of the team's backfield is altered in the coming months.
