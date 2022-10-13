Mattison (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Mattison maintained his activity level from Wednesday's session, giving him just one more opportunity to get back to full this week. Even if he enters the weekend with a game-day designation, there's been no indication that he's in danger of sitting out Sunday at Miami. Assuming he's available, Mattison would be poised for modest work behind starting running back Dalvin Cook, which has amounted to 7.4 touches for 30.4 yards from scrimmage per game and two total TDs across five contests this season.
