Mattison was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice due to a concussion.
After missing two games following an emergency appendectomy, Mattison returned to action for the Week 15 loss to the Bears and played a minor role behind lead back Dalvin Cook, finishing with one carry for one yard and a 14-yard reception over his six offensive snaps. Mattison appears to have picked up a concussion along the way, and he'll now have to clear the NFL's five-step protocol for head injuries in order to suit up Christmas Day against the Saints. If Mattison can't play, Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone would serve as the top depth options behind Cook.
