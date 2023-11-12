Mattison won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints after sustaining a concussion in third quarter, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Mattison reeled in one of two targets for six yards and carried seven times for 24 yards before suffering the head injury on a three-yard gain on what proved to be his final tote of the day. Ty Chandler -- who had moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart in the wake of Cam Akers suffering a season-ending Achilles injury last week -- will finish Sunday's contest as the Vikings' top back.