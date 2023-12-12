Mattison (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.

Mattison racked up 66 yards on 10 carries in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders before exiting with a right low-ankle sprain. His estimated non-participation on Tuesday's report isn't a great sign for his early prospects of playing Saturday against the Bengals, but more clarity on Mattison's status will be gained as the week progresses. Ty Chandler would likely be in line to handle a lead role out of the Minnesota backfield if Mattison is unable to play this weekend.