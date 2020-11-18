Mattison registered four rushing yards on two carries during Monday night's 19-13 win against the Bears.

During a contest in which neither team led by more than six points at any juncture of the game, Dalvin Cook expectedly shouldered the bulk of the workload, fielding 30 of 32 running back carries and 94.4 percent of the overall RB touches on the night. An approaching Week 11 matchup against the Cowboys' 31st-ranked rush defense would provide opportunities to Mattison in a scenario where the game gets out of hand, and Cook ultimately yields second-half carries to the backup. Mattison was able to rack up 69 rushing yards on 12 attempts during a 14-point win over Detroit in Week 9.