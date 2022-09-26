Mattison carried the ball seven times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Lions. He added one reception for 16 yards.

Mattison settled into his typical change of pace role and had only four carries through three quarters. However, he served as the Vikings' lead back in the final quarter of the game after Dalvin Cook exited with a shoulder injury. Though Mattison didn't get a ton of volume, he made a large impact with a 16-yard reception and trip to the end zone from six yards away. Cook was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder after the game, so there is a chance that Mattison will get lead-back duties in a Week 4 matchup at New Orleans.