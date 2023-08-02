Mattison (undisclosed) is participating in Wednesday's walkthrough, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

While a walkthrough doesn't entail contact or sprinting, Mattison's participation nonetheless indicates that the injury he suffered Tuesday isn't too serious. He was seen limping near the end of practice, which left Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride as the only healthy tailbacks with Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed) already sidelined. Mattison's spot atop the depth chart seems more solid than ever, as the Vikings still haven't signed a veteran running back and reportedly haven't received great performances from their young backups this summer (per Alec Lewis of The Athletic).