Mattison rushed the ball 20 times for 93 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers. He added five receptions for 32 yards.

Cam Akers (coach's decision) was inactive after being acquired earlier in the week, leaving Mattison as the lead back once again. Mattison made the case to keep the role moving forward with production as both a rusher and receiver. Entering Sunday's action, he had just 62 total yards on the ground through two games, but he managed to easily surpass that mark with four of his 20 carries going for double-digit gains. Mattison also has at least four targets in every contest this season, though it remains to be seen how the Vikings plan to incorporate Akers into the offense, presumably starting in Week 4 against Carolina.