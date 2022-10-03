Mattison had three carries for three yards and one reception for a 15-yard touchdown on his lone target in Sunday's win over New Orleans in London.
With Dalvin Cook able to play despite a shoulder injury, Mattison returned to his reserve role and played about the usual number of snaps. Cook's chronic dislocated shoulder issue didn't appear to have any setback, so Mattison should have a reserve role again next week against Chicago.
