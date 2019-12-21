Play

Mattison tested his ankle out during individual drills Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

We'll have to see how the Vikings officially list Mattison's practice participation level, but his presence on the field Saturday is at least a step in the right direction following back-to-back missed sessions Thursday and Friday. We'll look for added clarity with regard to his status for Monday night's game against the Packers once the Vikings' final Week 16 injury report is released, but at this stage Mattison remains iffy for the contest, while fellow back Dalvin Cook (chest) is trending toward being out.

