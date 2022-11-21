Mattison rushed twice for no gain and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Cowboys.

As usual, Mattison didn't get many touches. Nobody on the Vikings played particularly well, though Dalvin Cook actually rushed for a respectable 72 yards on 11 carries, showing why Cook gets the majority of opportunities in Minnesota's backfield when healthy. The Vikings won't have to dwell on this blowout loss long, as they'll be right back in action Thursday against the Patriots on Thanksgiving.