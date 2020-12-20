Mattison (illness) is active Week 15 against the Bears.

Mattison has been sidelined back-to-back weeks, but a brief return to Thursday's session opened the door for the second-year back to be back in action Week 15. There will remain legitimate questions about his usage, however, as Dalviin Cook is the unquestioned No. 1 back, and both Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone are active for the contest as well.

More News