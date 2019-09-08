Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Totals 49 yards on ground
Mattison carried the ball nine times for 49 yards in Week 1 against Atlanta.
Mattison did nearly all of his damage on two plays, ripping off a 23-yard run on his second carry of the game. With six minutes remaining in the second quarter, he got pushed out of bounds one yard shy of the end zone after a 17-yard gain. While Mattison appears to be the primary back to spell Dalvin Cook, his usage will likely remain limited this season, especially in more competitive contests. Still, it was an impressive debut for the rookie, and he's a strong handcuff for the Minnesota backfield.
