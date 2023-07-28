Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Thursday that Mattison "always knows what he's going to do" and is a better player than people realize, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Mattison ran a 4.67 40-yard dash coming out of Boise State in 2019 and didn't have a single 20-yard gain on 89 touches last year, but what he lacks in explosiveness he arguably makes up for with versatility, having proven himself competent as a blocker and pass catcher while also possessing the size and strength to handle large rushing workloads. Although Phillips acknowledged that the Vikings will miss Dalvin Cook's big-play ability, the OC seemed to hint that Mattison should do a better job keeping the offense on schedule and avoiding runs for no gain or lost yardage. Whether that's true remain to be seen, but it's at least clear the Vikings have confidence in Mattison, as they re-signed him to a two-year, $7 million contract and still haven't added a veteran RB to compete for carries. In fact, they're the only team in the NFL with fewer than five tailbacks on the roster at the start of training camp, with Mattison joined by 2021 fourth-round pick Kene Nwangwu, 2022 fifth-round pick Ty Chandler and 2023 seventh-rounder DeWayne McBride.