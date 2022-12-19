Mattison rushed twice for one yard and wasn't targeted in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts.

Minnesota didn't find many touches for Mattison while a healthy and effective Dalvin Cook played a key role in the team's historic comeback from a 33-point deficit. Cook totaled 190 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 21 touches. With the 49ers hot on Minnesota's heels for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Vikings many need to keep riding Cook through the remainder of the season, leaving Mattison stapled to the bench for the majority of snaps.