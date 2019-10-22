Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Unproductive over seven rushes
Mattison rushed seven times for 18 yards in Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions.
This game was a true shootout, but Mattison still managed 21 of a possible 72 snaps on offense (29 percent). While he was unproductive in the role, especially compared to Dalvin Cook's 5.7 YPC on 25 rushes, his rotation in the offense looks secure going forward. The workhorse role that awaits if anything happens to Cook makes Mattison one of the top fantasy handcuffs, and there's a chance he sees garbage-time work in Week 8 if the Vikings can blow out the Redskins.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Career-best production in win•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Busts through for 52 yards•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Garners three touches in loss•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Records first career touchdown•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Four carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Totals 49 yards on ground•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 WR preview: Projections and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7.
-
Best Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.