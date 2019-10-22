Mattison rushed seven times for 18 yards in Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions.

This game was a true shootout, but Mattison still managed 21 of a possible 72 snaps on offense (29 percent). While he was unproductive in the role, especially compared to Dalvin Cook's 5.7 YPC on 25 rushes, his rotation in the offense looks secure going forward. The workhorse role that awaits if anything happens to Cook makes Mattison one of the top fantasy handcuffs, and there's a chance he sees garbage-time work in Week 8 if the Vikings can blow out the Redskins.

