Mattison (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Packers, is viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Given that Mattison has managed just one limited practice over the past two weeks while tending to the ankle injury, the Vikings appear inclined to wait and see how the rookie checks out during a workout Monday before rendering a verdict on his status. Since Mattison's availability (or lack thereof) isn't expected to be known until a few hours before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll be a risky option for fantasy lineups, given that his managers would likely have few alternatives to turn to in the event he's inactive for Week 16. Given that the Vikings have already secured a wild-card spot in addition to the fact that Green Bay can still take home the NFC North crown with a Week 17 win over the reeling 3-10-1 Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN speculates that Minnesota will likely take a conservative approach with Mattison and hold him out for a second straight game. If that's the case, Mike Boone would likely headline a Week 16 Vikings backfield that will be missing Dalvin Cook (chest), who has already been ruled out.