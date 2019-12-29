Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Won't play in Week 17
Mattison (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
While continuing to manage the ankle injury, Mattison was unable to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week. Because the Vikings are already locked in as the NFC's No. 6 seed entering Sunday, Mattison won't be asked to play through the injury with the playoffs on the horizon. Both Mattison and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) should be ready to go for the wild-card round, but Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah will headline the Minnesota backfield in the meaningless regular-season finale.
More News
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Deemed questionable for Week 17•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Remains limited in practice•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Limited to begin Week 17•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Not playing Week 16•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Viewed as game-time call•
-
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Questionable for Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...