Mattison (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.

While continuing to manage the ankle injury, Mattison was unable to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week. Because the Vikings are already locked in as the NFC's No. 6 seed entering Sunday, Mattison won't be asked to play through the injury with the playoffs on the horizon. Both Mattison and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) should be ready to go for the wild-card round, but Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah will headline the Minnesota backfield in the meaningless regular-season finale.

