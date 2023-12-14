Mattison (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Cincinnati.

Mattison sustained a sprained right ankle on the Vikings' first offensive play of the second half this past Sunday in Las Vegas. The severity of the issue hasn't been revealed, but he was unable to practice this week and thus will miss his first game of the season. Mattison will yield Minnesota's backfield to Ty Chandler in Week 15 and potentially beyond that point.