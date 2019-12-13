Play

Mattison (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Unable to practice in any capacity this week, Mattison will be inactive for the first time in his young career. Ameer Abdullah and/or Mike Boone will handle backup work, with Dalvin Cook potentially getting even more touches than usual if the Vikings end up in a tight contest.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories