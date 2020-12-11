Mattison (appendectomy) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah will be on hand for the tiny share of backfield work that doesn't go to Dalvin Cook, while Mattison will miss a second straight game after his Dec. 5 appendectomy.
