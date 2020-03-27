Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Back with Minnesota
The Vikings have re-signed Abdullah.
The 26-year-old logged 23 carries for 115 yards to go along with 15 catches for 88 yards and a TD in 16 games for the team last season. Now that he's back in the fold, Abdullah will continue to serve as a depth option in Minnesota's backfield and should also reprise his role as the squad's primary kickoff returner in 2020.
