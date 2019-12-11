Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Gains two yards in win
Abdullah caught his only target of Sunday's 20-7 win over Detroit for a two-yard gain.
Abdullah got involved in the offense Sunday after not recording a touch the prior week. Not that anyone was going to get too excited by a two-yard gain, but Abdullah's value remains very low as he plays behind two very talented backs in Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison and has been touchless in five of his last eight outings, gaining 36 total yards during that span. Sunday brings a challenge in the Chargers' 10th-ranked run defense, surrendering just 4.1 yards per carry
