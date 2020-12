Abdullah rushed twice for 11 yards and caught his lone target for 18 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against the Jaguars.

With Alexander Mattison (abdomen) out, Abdullah handled just four snaps on offense, while Mike Boone played just two. Dalvin Cook simply absorbed Mattison's workload and finished with 38 touches and an 87 percent snap share. In turn, Abdullah can't be trusted as a fantasy player unless both Cook and Mattison are sidelined.