Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Gets five carries Sunday

Abdullah had five carries for 25 yards and didn't record a catch despite two targets in Sunday's win at the Chargers.

Abdullah got more carries than usual with Dalvin Cook leaving the game with a shoulder injury, and with Alexander Mattison inactive with an ankle injury. Mike Boone took over as the primary ball carrier late in the blowout win. Boone would likely get the most carries again if both Cook and Mattison are out again next week with Abdullah working in a backup and passing-down role.