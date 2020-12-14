Abdullah had three carries for 11 yards and two receptions for ten yards in Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay.

Abdullah continues to get more work with Alexander Mattison (abdomen) out, but neither he nor Mike Boone (four snaps) are getting enough touches for viable fantasy value in most formats. Dalvin Cook continues to get almost all the work (22 carries, two receptions and played on 54 of the offense's 79 snaps) as the starting running back.