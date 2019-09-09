Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Gets just two carries

Abdullah had two carries for eight yards in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Abdullah played just four snaps on offense in a game where the Vikings dominated by running the ball (172 yards rushing), so he's not going to be a big part of the running game. He played just four snaps on offense. He does appear as the No. 3 running back since Mike Boone played just two snaps and didn't get a carry. Abdullah's biggest impact will be on special teams as a returner.