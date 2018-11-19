Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Gets work as kick returner

Abdullah had one reception for ten yards on his only target in Sunday's loss at Chicago. He also returned two kickoffs for an average of 28.5 yards.

He played just one snap on offense as he'll be mostly limited to special teams as long as Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray are healthy. Still, it's notable that he got time on offense while no. 4 RB Mike Boone was inactive.

