Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Grabs two passes in loss
Abdullah caught two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss to Chicago.
It wasn't much, but Sunday's performance was a step up from the one touch Abdulllah earned in the previous two weeks combined. Abdullah has the misfortune of playing behind a pair of backs in Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison who are each averaging over five yards per carry right now. As Sunday showed, Abdullah can help out a passing game that has struggled mightily this season, but, given Cook's abilities as the team's third-leading receiver, it's unlikely that Abdullah would get too much extra work even if the Vikings try to mix it up a little.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...