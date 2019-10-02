Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Grabs two passes in loss

Abdullah caught two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss to Chicago.

It wasn't much, but Sunday's performance was a step up from the one touch Abdulllah earned in the previous two weeks combined. Abdullah has the misfortune of playing behind a pair of backs in Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison who are each averaging over five yards per carry right now. As Sunday showed, Abdullah can help out a passing game that has struggled mightily this season, but, given Cook's abilities as the team's third-leading receiver, it's unlikely that Abdullah would get too much extra work even if the Vikings try to mix it up a little.