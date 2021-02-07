Abdullah ended his 2020 season carrying the ball eight times for 42 yards and catching eight of his nine targets for 58 yards in 16 games. He also had two touchdown receptions

Abdullah hasn't been a fantasy asset since 2017 with the Lions. In three seasons since then between Detroit and Minnesota, he has 58 touches in 42 games. With Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison ahead of him on the depth chart, the 27-year-old Abdullah wasn't a vital part of the Vikings' ground attack. Abdullah, an unrestricted free agent once again, won't be much more than a depth option wherever he lands.