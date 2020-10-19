Abdullah had two carries for seven yards and one reception for on yard on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. He also added three kick returns for an average of 24.3 yards.

Abdullah played on 16 of the offense's 56 snaps as he got more playing time than Mike Boone (5 snaps) as Alexander Mattison's backup with Dalvin Cook sidelined with a groin injury with the Vikings needing to throw the ball after falling behind big early. Abdullah will likely return to a minimal role with Cook expected to return after Minnesota's bye in Week 7.