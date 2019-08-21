Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Leaves practice Wednesday

Abdullah suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to leave practice Wednesday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The former first-round pick suffered the injury during 11-on-11 drills, and it's unclear how serious it is. Abdullah has been competing with Mike Boone and De'Angelo Henderson for the No. 3 role at the running back position, so he'll miss out on valuable reps. Expect the team to update his status in the coming days.

More News
Our Latest Stories