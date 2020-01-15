Play

Vikings' Ameer Abdullah: Limited production in 2019

Abdullah rushed 23 times for 115 yards and caught 15 passes for 88 yards and a score over 16 regular-season appearances.

Abdullah logged the bulk of his touches over the final three games as Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison were battling injuries, but he consistently contributed as a kick returner. The 2015 second-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent if he isn't re-signed by the Vikings, and he may seek an increased role elsewhere.

